WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Many neighbors in Wakulla Gardens are questioning the safety of their water due to ongoing discoloration issues, prompting independent testing to find answers.

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Wakulla Gardens neighbors conduct independent water tests after ongoing brown discoloration concerns

When we first told you about the brown water issues on April 6, Will McClure expressed his frustration with the situation at his home.

"The water’s disgusting. You can’t drink it," McClure said.

Lauren Nimmons shared similar concerns about the impact on her family.

"It's definitely very uncomfortable having to bathe [my kids] in water that's brown," Nimmons said.

After neighbors told ABC27's Serena Davanzo they had Culligan Water test their water, she reached out to the company to see the tests done for herself. Culligan is a company specializing in residential and industrial water treatment since 1936.

She met with Mike Rice, the general manager of Culligan Water’s Tallahassee location, to conduct the tests.

"It's a standard water test for nuisance water hardness, chlorine, total dissolved solids, pH, and nitrates. It gives us a good scale to go off of to try to find a solution that fits and tailors to the needs of the homeowners that have us out to do the testing," Rice said.

They first stopped at McClure’s home. According to Culligan, the most concerning numbers for his test showed total dissolved solids at 890 milligrams per liter and a hardness of 20 grains per gallon. McClure noted his wife is an organ recipient, adding to their concerns about the water quality.

Culligan then headed to Amie Ore’s home, located about half a mile away. Her test numbers were similar to McClure's.

"I do a little laundry business, so I'm not making money anymore when it's happening so often, can't cook with this for our family, and can't drink it. It's been a huge, huge issue for us," Ore said.

Rice explained the impact of the test results on a home's plumbing.

"So far as hardness is concerned, it's mainly comprised of calcium, magnesium. It's really just going to wreak havoc on your appliances and things of that nature," Rice said.

ABC 27 reached out to Talquin, the local utility provider, to speak with someone about the water test results neighbors provided.

"While customers may choose to conduct independent testing for personal reassurance, such testing is not a substitute for the comprehensive monitoring and reporting performed by certified laboratories and water system operators," Talquin said in a statement.

The utility provider noted that they consistently review their own routine testing.

"Results from non-certified testing methods may vary and should be interpreted with caution. We would be glad to review any samples that meet proper collection and laboratory standards. However, it is important to note that our system already undergoes routine testing through independent, licensed laboratories, and we consistently review those results," the statement continued.

ABC 27 has since sent Talquin the results that neighbors had, as well as the test results conducted during this story. We're currently waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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