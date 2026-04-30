First To Know Weather - Showers & Thunder Today (4-30-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is very muggy out there this morning and that is keeping temperatures warm in the low 70s, and upper 60s. A few showers are possible as the sunrises, but the thunder comes in the afternoon.

We remain muggy and warm by midday with temperatures in the low 80s, climbing to the mid 80s by the late afternoon. Heavier scattered showers and thundershowers will start up around 12 P.M. These could become strong storms by the late afternoon. The threat for severe weather is very low for now, but it is still not zero.

While Friday has another chance for scattered showers and thunder, Saturday is the day to watch. We have a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, and that could increase as we get closer to it. Stick with us for updates!

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