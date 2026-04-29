Thomasville's Villa North demolition plan set for review as city, NAACP discuss next steps

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Thomasville officials are moving toward demolishing Building C at Villa North Apartments while residents, the NAACP, and city leaders discuss next steps and potential support for families affected by ongoing housing concerns.

Residents at Villa North Apartments in Thomasville are watching closely as the city moves toward demolishing one of the complex’s buildings.

A public meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4th, to consider tearing down Building C, which officials say is currently vacant. Officials haven't released information on the place and time.

City leaders say the decision comes after years of documented issues across the property, including failing infrastructure, pest infestations, and ongoing concerns about maintenance and safety. The complex has had new ownership since 2021, but officials say required repairs were never fully completed despite continued enforcement efforts.

While Building C is empty, other parts of the property remain occupied. City officials say the goal is not to displace residents, but to address unsafe conditions and reduce risk across the site.

On Tuesday night, the NAACP hosted a community meeting at a local church, where residents met with government officials and advocates to discuss what happens next. During the meeting, NAACP representatives stressed the importance of documenting conditions and filing formal complaints, saying those records could help residents access state or government assistance and housing support if they are forced to relocate.

Advocates also pointed to a shortage of affordable housing in the area, saying uncertainty remains for families still living at the complex.

The final decision on Building C will now move to Monday’s public hearing, where city leaders are expected to vote on next steps for the property.

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