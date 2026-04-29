New Florida law cracks down on local net-zero greenhouse gas emission policies

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — A new Florida law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis will stop cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to fund net-zero policies, prompting local governments to review their current energy programs.

The law, which takes effect July 1st of this year, targets any policy, program, or initiative focused on achieving net zero. This includes initiatives that balance greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, being entered and removed from the atmosphere.

"Gas has gone up, do we want it to go up even more?" DeSantis said.

Advocates for the bill say it is about rolling back government funding in the name of making energy bills cheaper.

"The bill is about three things: it’s about affordability, reliability, and jobs," said bill sponsor Rep. Berny Jacques (R-Pinellas).

Kim Ross with ReThink Energy Florida disagrees that the bill will make energy bills more affordable for Floridians.

"No, unfortunately not that either. It's going to take, it's going to take policies that reduce the actual costs," Ross said. "Frankly, things like the war in Iran and those sorts of things are actually doing more to increase our energy costs than anything that the Florida legislature has done in the past 10 years."

The County says they are currently reviewing policies that could be impacted by the new law.

At this time, County staff and CAO are reviewing all County initiatives, policies, and programs that could be affected by the legislation. Leon County

The City did not respond to our request for comment.

Ross does not think initiatives like the city’s new EV charging stations will be targeted, but right now, the specific programs at risk remain unknown.

Community Activist Bruce Strouble said the law places the burden of climate change on the next generation.

"So to throw this hurdle in the way, and we don't know what the impact of it is going to be exactly, but we know that it's just another thing we have to worry about as we try to advance clean energy policy," Strouble said.

ReThink Energy Florida shared ways residents can make their energy bills more affordable. Ross recommends identifying any drafts that could leak out cold air, getting an energy audit, and looking into the City’s insulation grant.

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