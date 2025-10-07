Midday Update: New details on I-10 shooting, Blueprint’s NE Gateway construction, FPL faces pushback, & more

October 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "AN EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF DANGER": State Attorney Jack Campbell shares new details on Friday's shooting. Campbell says suspect 17-year-old Jakhari Williams will be prosecuted as an adult. That's following a shooting on Friday that shut down part of I-10 off exit 203. LCSO says both victims who wer shot are in stable condition.

2) "We just want answers": Local families come together from tragedy. A candlelight vigil at the Wakulla County Courthouse on Monday evening honored Ian Rogers and Jody Kilgore. The families of the two men are looking for answers as their cases remain unsolved.

3) Blueprint’s NE Gateway construction on Welaunee Blvd makes significant progress, now visible near I-10. Crews recently made visible progress on the project, making a clearing near I-10, actively constructing a foundation for a four-lane bridge set to go across the roadway, and more. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by next summer.

4) FPL faces pushback as regulators weigh major rate hike. Florida Power & Light is asking the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a settlement that would raise base rates for roughly 12 million customers beginning in 2026. The plan, trimmed about 30% from an earlier $2.5 billion request, would still generate nearly $7 billion in new revenue over four years.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Things will be clear as the week continues, following a wet start to the week. Temperatures will reach the high 80s, low 90s, with the heat index reaching possibly 100. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

