First To Know Weather - Muggy But Dry (10-7-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A new dry pattern is setting in this week, so the chances for much-needed rain are low. Ironically, there is plenty of moisture in the air, as the mugginess will be very high. In fact, with temperatures around 90 today, the heat index could be close to 100, thanks to the humidity. Moisture alone is not enough to produce rain—you also need a lifting mechanism. Lift comes from low pressure systems and fronts, which push moisture into the atmosphere, where it condenses into clouds and eventually results in rain and storms.

We do have a very weak front on the way. As of now, the front is expected to arrive by Thursday, but being weak, shower chances are not high. While there is some lift, it's not strong enough to support widespread rainfall. We may see a few scattered showers, but they likely won’t amount to much.

The mugginess will die down after the front passes. The weekend—and next week—are likely to stay dry, but much cooler. It could finally start to feel like fall across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

