Midday Update: Neighbors recount deadly tree incident, Congressman Lindsey Graham passes away, and more

Monday, July 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.
1) Monday Forecast: The rain is sticking around this midday. A front to our north will contribute to another round of showers and storms throughout the day. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.
2) Neighbors recount deadly tree fall that killed two in Northeast Tallahassee. A tree fell on a passing vehicle near Barclay Lane and Godfrey Place during storms on Friday, killing the driver and a passenger.
3) Longtime South Carolina Congressman Lindsey Graham dies. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham died over the weekend from heart complications, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are returning to Capitol Hill Monday to mourn his passing and vow to pass legislation in his honor.
4) Tallahassee Film Society screens films you won't find anywhere else. With thousands of movies available at the tap of a button, some Tallahassee residents are still choosing to gather in a theater to watch independent films, and the reason goes beyond the movies themselves.
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