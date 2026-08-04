Midday Update: Murder investigation in Wakulla County, Flock cameras in Taylor County, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, August 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Two dead in Sopchoppy as family waits hours for answers. Family members identified the victims as John Luper and his girlfriend Rebecca. Authorities say a dog was also killed.

Two dead in Sopchoppy criminal investigation as family waits over 15 hours for answers

2) Taylor County neighbors raise concerns over Flock surveillance cameras. The discussion comes after the City of Perry voted to remove the cameras from within city limits. Now, neighbors want to know more about the cameras operating in their county.

Taylor County residents question flock surveillance cameras

3) Florida AG threatens Catholic school funding over vaccine exemptions. Attorney General James Uthmeier says church-run schools must honor religious vaccine exemptions—or risk state scholarship money.

Florida AG threatens Catholic school funding over vaccine exemptions

4) Quincy explains late utility bills, offers payment help, & plans system upgrade. Officials say a shortage of meter readers, rainy weather that kept crews from reading meters, and delays in processing billing information all contributed to the delays.

Quincy explains late utility bills, offers payment help and plans system upgrade

5) Thomasville's community service officer program tackles police staffing shortage. The program consists of police department members who are not sworn officers but respond to non-emergency calls, freeing up sworn officers to focus on emergencies.

As Georgia law enforcement agencies struggle to staff up, Thomasville's community officer program is filling the gap

6) Tuesday Forecast: Our area is in the mid to upper 80s this midday, and we will climb into the low 90s by late afternoon. The thundershowers this afternoon can last through the evening, but they will become weaker and more isolated the later we get. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A warm up begins

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