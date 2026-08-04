First To Know Weather - Temperatures Return To Average

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the mid to low 70s this morning, with a good amount of sunshine to start. More clouds will pick up in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunder popping up later on.

We are in the mid to upper 80s by midday, and climbing into the low 90s by the late afternoon. The thundershowers this afternoon can last through the evening, but they will become weaker and more isolated the later we get. Overall there should not be major impacts to your afternoon.

The stationary front overhead is starting to break, but there could still be enough energy to fire off activity for the rest of the week.

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