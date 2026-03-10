Midday Update: MCSB documents teacher's use of racial slur, LCS/LCTA reach tentative agreement, and more

Tuesday, March 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Madison County documents detail teacher's use of racial slur, neighbors say district response falls short. Newly released documents from the Madison County School District reveal what investigators found in one of two incidents involving teachers accused of using racial slurs in their classrooms. One investigation is now closed, while the other remains ongoing.

Madison County school documents detail teacher's use of racial slur; community members say district's response falls short

2) LCS, LCTA reach tentative agreement over salary increases. The Leon Classroom Teachers Association has reached a tentative agreement with Leon County Schools following a bargaining session Monday night. LCTA says key updates include an additional 1% salary increase, more parental leave, leave buy-back provisions, and free before- and after-school childcare for employees.

Maya Sargent Leon Classroom Teachers Association

3) Leon County Commission to consider non-binding ballot initiative on City-County government consolidation. Commissioners will have two resolutions to consider — one that consolidates under the Leon County government structure and leadership, and one that is structurally neutral.

Leon County Commission to consider ballot initiative on city-county government consolidation

4) Wakulla County School Board unanimously denies COAST Charter School's proposed renewal contract. Wakulla County Superintendent Richard Myhre recommended that the board deny the proposed renewal contract, citing that COAST's charter renewal application was never received by the school board and was not included in the charter contract.

Wakulla County School Board unanimously denies COAST Charter School's proposed renewal contract

5) Florida legislature nears end of session with little progress on cost of living. Major proposals aimed at lowering costs for Floridians have stalled amid deep divisions between the House, Senate, and governor, leaving little time for meaningful relief before the scheduled end of the session. Efforts to lower property insurance costs, reduce utility bills, and expand Medicaid have all stalled as negotiations between the chambers and the governor continue.

Florida legislature nears end of session with little progress on cost of living

6) Tuesday Forecast: We continue to hold heat and moisture, allowing us to be near records today and tomorrow before a cool down comes through on Thursday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Near Record Heat (3-10-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.