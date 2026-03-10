Wakulla County School Board unanimously denies COAST Charter School's proposed renewal contract

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The Wakulla County School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to deny the proposed renewal contract for COAST Charter School, which serves students in pre-K through 8th grade.

Wakulla County Superintendent Richard Myhre recommended the board deny the proposed renewal contract, citing that COAST's charter renewal application was never received by the school board and was not included in the charter contract.

Under Section 1002.33(7) and (8) of the Florida Statutes, renewal of a charter must be based on a timely submitted and sponsor-approved charter renewal application. Myhre said without the application, the school board is not able to evaluate the school.

COAST's proposed contract stated under Section 1A that the school's application for a charter is approved by the sponsor — the school board — and that it is attached to the charter. Myhre's recommendation to the board contends that the application was never received.

Florida Statute 1002.33(8)(a) outlines the grounds under which a sponsor may choose not to renew or may terminate a charter, stating:

"The sponsor may choose not to renew or may terminate the charter only if the sponsor expressly finds that one of the grounds set forth below exists by clear and convincing evidence: 1. Failure to participate in the state's education accountability system created in s. 1008.31, as required in this section, or failure to meet the requirements for student performance stated in the charter. 2. Failure to meet generally accepted standards of fiscal management due to deteriorating financial conditions or financial emergencies determined pursuant to s. 1002.345. 3. Material violation of law."

COAST's lawyer said the school is currently in the appeals process for this decision, but had no further comment at this time. The Wakulla County School District also declined to provide additional comment.

The current contract between the school board and COAST is set to end on June 30.

