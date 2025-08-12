Midday Update: Mayor John Dailey not seeking reelection, Taylor Co. Sheriff's Office budget concerns, & more

Tuesday, August 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "Public service is not a lifetime career": Tallahassee mayor plans to retire from politics. John Dailey has spent 20 years in public service, 12 years on the Leon County Board of County Commissioners and eight as Tallahassee mayor.

"Public service is not a lifetime career": Tallahassee mayor plans to retire from politics

2) Taylor County Sheriff's Office could face budget shortfall, discussions continue between agency and county. The Sheriff's Office said they need an increased budget because of higher costs of resources. Some members of the County are preferring to bulk County reserves that currently sit at $12 million.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office could face budget shortfall, discussions continue between agency and County

3) Thomasville introduces new stormwater utility fee to fund drainage repairs. Starting in 2026, Thomasville’s new stormwater fee will generate $1.4 million annually to fix storm drains and clean water lines. Fee ranges from $2.50 to $10 monthly based on impervious surface area.

Thomasville introduces new stormwater utility fee to fund drainage repairs

4) FPL rate hike on hold as Florida regulators await new settlement agreement. A proposed multi-billion-dollar rate increase from Florida Power & Light (FPL) is now on pause as the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) holds off on a decision pending the filing of a revised agreement from the utility giant.

FPL rate hike on hold as Florida regulators await new settlement agreement

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the low 90s as scattered storms are possible during the afternoon hours. A summer-like pattern will be returning to the forecast come Thursday, lowering rain chances and increasing temperatures. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Spotty to scattered showers throughout the day (08/12/2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.