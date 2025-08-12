Moisture continues providing cloud coverage and spotty showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning will feature another layer of clouds stationed over top of our area.

Moisture is still very present in the air thanks to a trough moving out and a weak area of tropical moisture moving northwest.

The bulk of the rain today will be caused by the rain wrapping around the weak disturbance in the late morning, eventually moving north this afternoon.

So you'll still want to send your students off to school with that rain gear!

This cloud coverage will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s before we start to gradually reintroduce the mid 90s towards the end of the week.

A more summer like pattern will be returning to the forecast come Thursday, lowering rain chances and increasing temperatures.

Rain won't be completely gone as afternoon showers and storms are expected each day.

