Tallahassee mayor plans to retire from politics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor John Dailey has officially announced he is not seeking re-election. The mayor said after serving two decades in public service he is ready to retire.

In 2006, Dailey was elected to Leon County Commission District 3 and was re-elected twice without opposition. He served as the chairman of the Leon County commission twice. Dailey was elected Mayor of Tallahassee in 2018.

Dailey provided this statement:

"Nearly twenty years ago, I was honored to be elected to the Leon County Commission. Since that day, first as a County Commissioner and now as your Mayor, I have given my heart and my soul to our community that I am blessed to call home.

Together, we have accomplished some amazing things. This journey has been the honor of a lifetime, and I cannot thank the citizens of Tallahassee enough for allowing me the honor of serving. But elected office should not be a forever job, so today I am formally announcing that I will not be seeking re-election.

It is time to turn the page and for the voters of Tallahassee to choose a new Mayor to continue the incredible progress we have made over the last eight years.The City of Tallahassee has an amazing, award-winning staff with nationally recognized accomplishments from maintaining our status as having the best parks in America to having the BEST run public utility in the nation.

To each and every person in the city government who works tirelessly to serve our public, I recognize that none of what we have accomplished would have been possible without your commitment to excellence. To each of you, I will forever remain grateful for your service. And to the entire Tallahassee community, thank you for your trust over the last two decades.I look forward to serving as the Mayor of Tallahassee for the final year of my term."

