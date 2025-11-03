Midday Update: Mass shooting in Gretna, Trump pushes Senate GOP to scrap filibuster to end shutdown, & more

November 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 1 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting in Gretna Saturday. Victims gathered to remember 25-year-old Zaccheus Miller, who was the victim of a homicide that took place on October 21st. According to law enforcement, roughly 100 shots rang out. Four people were struck. Another was hit by a vehicle, leaving the scene Saturday night on Beech Avenue in Gretna, FL.

Gretna Shooting

2) Trump pushes Senate Republicans to scrap filibuster to end shutdown, pass his agenda. Republicans have so far resisted eliminating the filibuster, a Senate rule that effectively requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, a threshold designed to force bipartisan cooperation.

Trump calls for Senate to end filibuster to end government shutdown and pass his agenda

3) Second Harvest, ABC 27 and United Way team up for mega emergency food distribution. With SNAP benefits in limbo as the government shutdown continues, ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend teamed up to help feed 1,500 families as neighbors lost that federal assistance.

Federal shutdown halts SNAP Benefits, Second Harvest responds with largest emergency food drive yet

4) FSU secures first conference win of season in 42-7 rout against Wake Forest. The Seminoles beat the Demon Deacons to put a bow on Homecoming Week. This victory marks FSU’s first ACC win since September of last year. Next week, they face Clemson on the road.

FSU secures first conference win of season in 42-7 rout against Wake Forest

5) Monday Forecast: Skies should remain sunny through this first full week of November. It is a very chilly start to the workweek, but conditions will change as we get closer to the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Very Sunny Week Ahead (11-3-2025)

