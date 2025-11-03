Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather - A Very Sunny Week Ahead (11-3-2025)

High pressure keeps us clear and sunny
TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Skies should remain sunny through this first full week of November.

It is a very chilly start to the workweek, but conditions will change as we get closer to the weekend.

After spending all of last week below average, temperatures are slowly climbing back above average for now. However, another cool-down could arrive at the start of next week.

The chance of rain is essentially zero for this week, which will increase the extreme drought conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

