1 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting in Gretna Saturday

GRETNA, Fla. — One person has died and four others are hurt after a shooting in Gretna Saturday.

Police say it happened near 181 Beech Avenue at around 9:18 p.m.

A release says officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Investigators say multiple suspects approached a crowd and opened fire. They say the victims had gathered to remember a victim in a separate homicide case.

Crews transported one of the victims in this shooting to the hospital. That person later died. Police say the other victims had minor injuries.

At this point, police say there is "no suspect information available." They're urging anyone with information about this case to contact them at (850) 856-5257. You can also contact Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Gretna Police say the FDLE is taking the lead on this case. They say they're also working with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

