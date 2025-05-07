Midday Update: Man accused of shooting dog formally charged, DeSantis to sign Fluoride Ban bill, and more

Wednesday, May 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) State prosecutors formally charge man accused of shooting a dog in Northeast Tallahassee on Tuesday, following the April 26th shooting.

John Pender faces several charges, including aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of child abuse, burglary while armed, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharge of a firearm on specified property.

2) Impact of federal cuts as Leon County prepares for hurricane season.Commissioner Rick Minor explains his concerns over potential federal funding cuts to FEMA and other natural disaster resources like the National Weather Service. DOGE has already cut some programs that help states prepare for disasters.

Commissioner Rick Minor explains potential individual, county impacts of federal cuts before hurricane season

3) Florida set to ban fluoride in drinking water, citing "forced medication" concerns. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he intends to sign Senate Bill 700—a sweeping agricultural bill that includes the fluoride restriction—making the measure law across all of the state’s cities and counties.

GOV DESANTIS VOWS TO SIGN FLUORIDE BAN

4) Wednesday Forecast:Chances for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in our neighborhoods during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain is expected daily until early next week. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

Spotty showers possible Wednesday become widespread Thursday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.