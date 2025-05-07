Rain totals add up Wednesday through early next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday brings isolated chances of showers and a few thunderstorms to our neighborhoods during afternoon and early evening hours.

An upper level low sits across the southwest and helps fuel moisture to our west- into parts of Alabama- early this Wednesday morning.

A warm front lifts to our west helping with stronger storm and widespread rain chances in the panhandle of Florida and southern Alabama.

As showers move east, there is not much of a widespread promise of rain for our neighborhoods.

Thursday brings a better widespread chance of rain and storms to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

There will be a lot more green and yellow on the radar Thursday afternoon and evening as moderate to heavy showers move through.

Widespread shower activity will be around in rounds through the weekend into early next week.

We are watching the timing and movement of that upper level low to forecast just how much rain we could receive by the time it is all said and done early next week.

A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, and an isolated chance of gusty wind and small hail out of storms is possible.

There is no widespread threat of severe weather at this time though.

Confidence is still low for flooding potential by the weekend, but it is something we are keeping our eyes on for sure!

