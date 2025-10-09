Midday Update: Lori Paige Center opens, Florida lawmakers set sights on affordability crisis, and more

October 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) After school center opens in memory of Lori Paige. The team at Sisters Mentoring Sisters said this new space is not only to remember Lori but also to provide a space of safety and community for young girls. The 12-year-old went missing in June 2023, and her remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia, this past April.

2) South Georgia prepares for impact as federal shutdown threatens to strain food security. One in five Valdosta residents face food insecurity, and demand for aid could rise if SNAP funds pause. About 15% of Second Harvest’s food supply comes from federal sources that may be disrupted.

3) Bill filed to make Florida universities and colleges name streets after Charlie Kirk. The House Bill 113 states that any university or college that fails to make the change within 90 days of the bill becoming law would have state funds withheld from said institution.

4) Florida lawmakers set sights on affordability crisis ahead of 2026 session. Senate Democrats this week unveiled a coordinated slate of property insurance reforms, labeling the issue “the heart of the affordability crisis.” All 11 members of the caucus have filed or plan to file bills to rein in rising premiums, which now average roughly $3,800 annually statewide, one of the highest rates in the nation. Some estimates suggest rates are even higher.

5) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s, but cooler temps are on the way. A cold front is coming! Winds will pick up with gusts around 25 mph. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are also possible. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

