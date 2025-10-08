Bill filed to make Florida universities and colleges name streets after Charlie Kirk

On Tuesday, State Representative Kevin Steele filed House Bill 113, which would require state universities and colleges to rename roads or streets after Charlie Kirk. Kirk, who was a political commentator, was shot and killed last month during an event in Utah.

The bill states that any university or college that fails to make the change within 90 days of the bill becoming law would have state funds withheld from said institution.

The bill then lists the roads/streets that each institution should rename after Kirk, including here in the Big Bend:



Florida State University shall redesignate 25 Chieftain Way as Charlie James Kirk Road.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University 27 shall redesignate West Osceola Street as Charlie James Kirk 28 Street.

Tallahassee State College shall redesignate Progress 104 Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive.

To read the full bill, click here.

