First To Know Weather - Feeling Like Summer To Feeling Like Fall (10-9-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are in store for a similar start to the day as the last few: partly to mostly cloudy, muggy, and warm. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, rising into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. That is the first change from the upper 80s and low 90s we’ve been seeing. Bigger changes are on the way.

A cold front is pushing through today. Expect a steady northeast breeze at 10–15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are also possible. These will be hit-or-miss, with most activity focused around I-10 and down by the coastline. The biggest change will be the more fall-like temperatures. We will go from muggy and warm to cool and comfortable in roughly 12 hours.

Waking up today will feel like summer, but waking up tomorrow will feel like fall.

