Midday Update: Local push against gun violence, new funding structure for COCA, and more

Friday, June 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Gun violence in Tallahassee: Community leaders call for early intervention and education. Politicians, law enforcement, and community advocates gathered at the Tallahassee Urban League on Friday to address the issue after new data showed county deputies responded to nine weapon-related calls in just four days.

Gun violence in Tallahassee: Community leaders call for early intervention and education

2) COCA funding structure set to change, Leon Co. to hold public hearing and take final vote. A new service and advisory model passed by the Leon County Commission will affect how the Council of Culture and Arts receives money. The change is sparking concerns for COCA's grant recipients.

COCA funding structure set to change, Leon Co. to hold public hearing and take final vote

3) ON THE ROAD: Flint River's history and growing industries continue to shape Bainbridge's economy. Shipping along the river in the late 1800s and early 1900s helped create new businesses and encourage trade.

ON THE ROAD: Flint River's history and growing industries continue to shape Bainbridge's economy

4) America 250: How World War II transformed Florida State University into the school it is today.

From a small women's college to one of the nation's largest public universities, Florida State University's transformation reflects a much larger chapter in America's story following World War II.

America 250: How World War II transformed Florida State University into the school it is today

5) How much would Florida’s property-tax amendment save you? New tool offers estimate.Floridians weighing a major property-tax amendment on the November ballot now have a new way to estimate what it could mean for their own household budgets.

How much would Florida’s property-tax amendment save you? New tool offers estimate

6) Weekend Forecast: More strong storms are moving into our area as a lingering front brings moisture down this afternoon. A few storms could be severe. As we head into the weekend, the rain will stick around, with rain chances dropping by Monday. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has more details below.

First to Know Forecast: Strong Storms Friday (6/19/2026)

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