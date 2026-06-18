DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Commission has passed a new service and advisory model that could change how the Council on Culture and Arts, known as COCA, receives funding. The change still needs a final public hearing and a final vote before it takes effect.

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COCA funding structure set to change, Leon Co. to hold public hearing and take final vote

Under the new model, the County would decide how much of up to 20% of the Tourism Tax dollar fund goes toward COCA. The County would keep the money, and COCA would decide which grantees receive funds under a service contract.

The Commission passed the new model in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday. Commissioners said the new model is consistent with how other groups receive funding, like the Community Human Service Partnership. Commissioners also emphasized their commitment to the arts will continue under the new model.

"The idea that we're cutting arts funding, we're gutting COCA, I think those terms are inflammatory, they're incorrect," Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said.

COCA Executive Director Kathleen Spehar said the organization is still working out what its role will look like under the new structure.

"We really believe that we came to a good compromise, and there's a lot to be worked out in the details, and that's what we're really going to be focusing in on right now," Spehar said.

Spehar said she wants grant recipients of all sizes to know they are valued.

"What I want to make sure that the organizations understand, small, medium, and large, is that the county, and COCA especially, understands that they all contribute and that there needs to be a place for them. And I think that's what we're working with the county on, is how that's going to end up looking as we move forward," Spehar said.

Bob Holladay, President of the Tallahassee Historical Society, is one of those grantees. He said he hopes local groups will still be prioritized.

"I don't want grants to be necessarily turned down because they're not touristy enough," Holladay said.

Alan Hanstein, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center and another grant recipient, said local organizations can serve as must-see attractions for visitors.

"We get so many people that come literally to Tallahassee to see an IMAX film because we are the only pure IMAX theater, you know, where you can see films like Oppenheimer and coming up Odyssey in on that giant screen, and so we'll have people come from Georgia and Alabama and Pensacola," Hanstein said.

The County still has to hold a final public hearing on the issue, and the change must receive 5 yes votes to be approved. That public hearing is expected in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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