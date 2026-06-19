First to Know Forecast: Strong Storms Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shower and storm activity is expected yet again as we move throughout Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

As the remnants of Arthur move towards the east, the front that was steering it will now drop down south and linger across central Georgia. As it does, it will be providing more moisture and it will be dragging along activity with it.

Into Friday afternoon, expect stormy conditions to roll in from the north and through the Big Bend. Activity could start as early as noon - 1 p.m. and last through sunset.

ABC 27 Forecast in Focus Friday afternoon

A few storms do have the potential to become severe as both the Big Bend and south Georgia are in a Marginal (level 1 of 5) risk of seeing severe weather. The main threats are gusty winds and heavy downpours which could lead to isolated flooding . The hail and tornado risk remain low, but cannot be ruled out.

ABC 27 Severe Storm Risk Friday (6/19/2026)

A majority of our area is also in a risk of seeing excessive rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. A majority of our area is in a Slight (level 2 of 4) with Suwannee River Valley counties in a Marginal (level 1 of 4) and parts of Jackson, Seminole and Miller counties in a Moderate (level 3 of 4). Our grounds are already saturated due to multiple days of rain, so adding heavy downpours on top of that, could easily lead to isolated flash flooding risks.

ABC 27 Excessive Rainfall Outlook Friday (6/19/2026)

An additional 0.75-1" of rainfall is expected Friday with isolated neighborhoods seeing up to 2-3".

Into the weekend, the rain remains in the forecast with rain chances dropping come Monday.

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