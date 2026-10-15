Midday Update: Local organizations look to adjust to new DEI law, Norvell responds to player arrest, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, October 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) New Florida law banning DEI programs leaves Tallahassee organizations scrambling before January 1 deadline. SB 1134 bars local governments from supporting programs that fund, promote, or take official action on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

New Florida law banning DEI programs leaves Tallahassee organizations scrambling before January 1 deadline

2) Florida State football coach responds after player arrested, kicked off team. Chauncey Kennon, an 18-year-old freshman cornerback, faces charges for felony false imprisonment, felony aggravated fleeing to elude, and misdemeanor resisting an officer, according to arresting documents.

Florida State football player arrested; reportedly kicked off team

3) City of Cairo uses $1 million community development grant to replace aging Adams Heights water mains. The federal grant is funded through Georgia's Community Development Block Grant Program and is designed to help rural communities in need of infrastructure upgrades.

City of Cairo uses $1 million community development grant to replace aging Adams Heights water mains

4) Tallahassee small businesses explore growth and contracting opportunities. The Small Business Exchange connects local entrepreneurs with government agencies and resources to help them navigate contracting opportunities, access funding, and grow their businesses.

Tallahassee small businesses explore growth and contracting opportunities

5) Thursday Forecast: Highs are staying above average, in the upper 80s today. Skies will remain sunny for the most part, as extra moisture from the Atlantic will cause some extra clouds. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - A Front Brings Changes Soon

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