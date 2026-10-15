Florida State football coach responds after player arrested, kicked off team

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — A Florida State football player was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will and fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Tampa over the weekend, according to arrest documents.

WATCH: Florida State coach responds after player arrested, kicked off team

Florida State football player arrested; reportedly kicked off team

Chauncey Kennon, an 18-year-old freshman cornerback, faces charges for felony false imprisonment, felony aggravated fleeing to elude and misdemeanor resisting an officer, according to arresting documents. Kennon came to Florida State as one of the top recruits in the country, ranked by ESPN as the sixth-best cornerback and the 56th-best overall player in the class of 2026.

A Florida State spokesperson confirmed Kennon had been dismissed from the football program, citing "conduct detrimental to the team."

“Yeah, he’s no longer part of the program. Obviously, disappointing. There’s standard and expectations for our players for coaches for everybody that is part of the program and unfortunately, Chauncey did not fulfill the expectation there," said FSU Head Football Coach Mike Norvell.

Kennon allegedly sped away while troopers were trying to pull him over for going 70 mph in a 50 mph zone on Saturday, and a chase ensued, according to an arrest document.

According to the report, Kennon eventually reached speeds of over 150 mph in 50 mph zones after law enforcement turned on their sirens. Troopers say Kennon then ran a red light and hit a curb while swerving to avoid a collision before driving onto Interstate 75, the report says.

A trooper pursuing Kennon lost sight of his car before another trooper spotted the car again with a flat tire on the side of the vehicle that had hit the curb, according to the document. Troopers approached the car as it "came to a stop due to disabling damage."

Kennon then allegedly fled on foot toward an industrial plant, according to the report, and troopers again lost sight of him.

While patrolling the perimeter, a trooper found a woman "with lacerations to her arm wearing a body suit covered in dirt stains, blood, and grass," the report states.

The woman eventually told officers that she had left Ybor City with Kennon and that he had begun "driving recklessly, scaring her," the report says.

"She stated she asked Mr. Kennon well over 10 times to stop the car because she was scared and did not want to get hurt but Mr. Kennon refused to stop the car and let her out," the document said.

Kennon was arrested Monday and turned himself in to Orient Road Jail, a Tuesday arresting document states.

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