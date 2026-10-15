First To Know Weather - A Cold Front Shakes Things Up Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the mid to low 60s to start off today. It is a little warmer and a little more humid. That humidity will build through tomorrow becoming downright muggy by the afternoon. Highs are staying above average, in the upper 80s, and a few degrees off from the records. That will change, along with the humidity, after the front comes through this weekend.

Skies will remain sunny for the most part. However, with extra moisture from the Atlantic, and high pressure moving far away, we can get extra clouds today and tomorrow. This builds even more when a cold front approaches tomorrow night into Saturday. There wont be as much rain like there typically is for a cold front, but there will be clouds and a strong breeze. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph on the higher end from Saturday through Monday.

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