DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The City of Cairo is using a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to replace the water system main in the Adams Heights neighborhood.

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City of Cairo uses $1 million community development grant to replace aging Adams Heights water mains

The federal grant is funded through Georgia's Community Development Block Grant Program and is designed to help rural communities in need of infrastructure upgrades.

Cairo Mayor Arlisha Williams says the city identified some undersized water mains in the area and felt that immediate attention was needed.

"This improvement will put us in a place that we're able to benefit this community...just making sure that we have efficient water drainage system that is being evolved through that community. It also puts us in a place where we can ensure that those undersized water mains are being replaced. We get to put new installation of the water lines that will go directly up to the homes," Williams said.

Cairo neighbor Ethel Green has lived in the Adams Heights neighborhood for over 30 years and says she has noticed a difference in the way her water runs.

"It runs out slower, and all I know when you cut the tub on, sand be in it like, you know, that blue and black stuff, and I let it run off a while, and when it run off, it clear up," Green said.

Green says the repairs are long overdue.

"I really need it done, because they ain't changed them old pipes out. Some of them hanging on down low on the ground," Green said.

While a timeline for the project has not been decided yet, the city is set to have a meeting next week with the engineering firm and grant administrator to find a contractor.

For Green, knowing improvements are on the way is reassuring.

"I understand things. take a process or time to do things. I understand that. Yes. Yeah, but I sure love to have it done," Green said.

If you have questions or concerns about your water mains, you can contact the City of Cairo or Grady County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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