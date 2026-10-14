DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Getting a contract with a government agency or large institution can create new opportunities for small businesses, but business owners first need to know where to find those opportunities and how to compete for them.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee small businesses explore growth and contracting opportunities

The Big Bend Enterprise Development Week is bringing resources and opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

One part of that effort is the Business Exchange, which connects business owners with government agencies and information about procurement opportunities.

LaTanya Raffington, chair of the Big Bend Enterprise Development Week, says access to capital and loans can be challenges for small business owners.

The exchange gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to ask questions one-on-one and learn about resources that could help them move their businesses forward.

Raffington says 11 exhibitors will be on hand to discuss procurement opportunities and upcoming bids, giving business owners a chance to learn more about potential contracts and the process of competing for them.

The Small Business Exchange takes place Thursday, October 15, at the Augustus B. Turnbull Conference Center in Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

