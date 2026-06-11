Midday Update: Local funeral accused of deception, Tallahassee budget advances toward final vote & more

Thursday, June 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday Forecast.

1) Tallahassee mother demands answers after daughter's casket exhumed. Brittany Delva's family initially planned to cremate her after her death, but questions started mounting after Delva's mother received a call from the military just days before the funeral.

Tallahassee mother seeks answers after daughter's casket exhumed, funeral home accused of deception

2) Tallahassee's $1.2B budget advances, with final vote set for September. The budget for the next fiscal year advanced Wednesday at a city budget workshop. The city must hold two public hearings and a final commission vote for the plan to pass. Right now, the final vote is set for September.

City of Tallahassee budget set at $1.2 billion for next fiscal year, heads toward final approval

3) David Jolly selects Gwen Graham as running mate in Florida governor's race. Graham, the daughter of the late Florida governor and U.S. senator Bob Graham, joined Jolly at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

David Jolly selects Gwen Graham as running mate in Florida governor’s race

4) Community rallies to help fund H&V Farms summer program for youth. Growing participation & rising costs have put Christopher Holt's self-funded program in a vulnerable financial state, but neighbors are stepping up to keep it running.

H&V Farms summer program teaches kids life skills as community rallies to help fund it

5) Thursday Forecast: There is a Moderate to Major heat risk across the area so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated! First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Showers remain isolated for now (6/11/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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