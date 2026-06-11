DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee's $1.2 billion budget for the next fiscal year advanced Wednesday at a city budget workshop, with two public hearings and a final commission vote set for September to confirm the spending plan.

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City of Tallahassee budget set at $1.2 billion for next fiscal year, heads toward final approval

The budget includes a 4% salary increase across the board for city employees, a provision that drew pushback from Commissioner Jack Porter.

"I could support it for employees facing less than 100, less than $125,000 I think that's a reasonable conversation, above that, when we are facing the threats that we are facing, I think it's just not prudent and something I can't justify," Porter said.

The salary increase debate comes as the city grapples with potential property tax cuts. If voters pass an amendment in November, the city projects the amendment costing $11.2 million in fiscal year 2028 and $17.8 million in fiscal year 2029.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said he wants more information circulated to the community about what programs would be impacted.

"We've got to make sure we properly educate voters on what this could mean for us as a city," Richardson said.

The city's Voluntary Separation Incentive Program has helped offset some financial pressure, with projected savings of $8.46 million in fiscal year 2027. A total of 171 employees have opted to leave under the program. The City says 9 positions are currently being rehired, though that number could be higher.

Robert Wigan, the director of resource management for the City of Tallahassee, said the city intends to be selective about which positions are brought back.

"We want to keep the same standards in place, we don't want to affect service, if there's a one-off person who's critical then we want to be able to represent and put that person back in place, maybe at a lower rate or maybe with additional responsibilities so there'd be savings there," Wigan said.

The commission also set the millage rate at 4.4072 mills. Two public hearings are scheduled for September 9 and September 23, followed by a final commission vote to approve the budget.

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