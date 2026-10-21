Midday Update: Leon Co. commissioners advance dual-track fire plan, FAMU Homecoming, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, October 21st : Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County commissioners advance dual-track fire plan as outside firm probes multimillion-dollar gap. Commissioners voted to both pursue a new agreement with the city and prepare a county-run fire department if talks fail, while an outside firm reviews a multimillion-dollar shortfall.

Leon County commissioners advance dual-track fire plan as outside firm probes multimillion-dollar gap

2) Gadsden County selects Strong Road for New Boys & Girls Club. Commissioners vote 4-1 to move forward with Strong Road after previous location plans hit complications.

Gadsden County Selects Strong Road for New Boys & Girls Club

3) Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries coming to Tallahassee. Amazon's Prime Air service will deliver packages by drone within 7.5 miles of its Mahan Drive fulfillment center, drawing reactions from residents and limited city regulatory authority.

Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries coming to Tallahassee as neighbors weigh in

4) Homecoming week at Florida A&M University celebrates family, tradition, and Rattler pride beyond football. Students say the week-long festivities at FAMU are about more than Saturday's football game — they're about community, culture and generations of alumni coming together.

Homecoming week at Florida A&M University celebrates family, tradition and Rattler pride beyond football

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the low 80s today, but it will still be a very beautiful sunny, clear-sky day. We won't stay in the 80s for long as we have another cool down on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details.

First To Know Weather - The dry pattern holds (10-21-2026)

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