COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Students say the week-long festivities at FAMU are about more than Saturday's football game — they're about community, culture and generations of alumni coming together.

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Homecoming week at Florida A&M University celebrates family, tradition and Rattler pride beyond football

There's nothing quite like homecoming at Florida A&M University. And while Saturday's football game may be the main event, students say what makes this week so special goes far beyond the field.

The orange and green, the traditions and, of course, the Rattler pride — homecoming week at Florida A&M is about more than just celebrating a school. It's about celebrating a family.

For students, that sense of community is at the heart of the week.

"I think it's the community, the vibes, all the alumni coming around and all the CEOs coming around the younger generation," Antwan Green said.

Whether it's their first homecoming or one of their last as a student, it's a week filled with memories that will last long after graduation.

"FAMU homecoming is special to me because since my first year, it's always been a vibe; my friends are always having fun with me, and also FAMU just hosts the best events out of any HBCU. We know how to get down. Have fun and just vibe out, no negative vibes. It's always positive," Chase Stanford said.

For many Rattlers, it's also a chance to see just how deep that connection to FAMU runs, bringing together current students and generations of alumni.

"I would say the culture just a vibe with the campus like you see us all decorated now, we're gonna have Gunna, Summer Walker, TI. Like it's gonna be fun and everybody comes out here, alumni it's always fun," Anissa Spann said.

And while the celebrations continue throughout the week, it all builds toward Saturday, when the Rattlers take the field, and the FAMU family comes together once again.

"The tailgate is going to make it fun, and the vendors out here selling stuff- everything- it's just going to be a great time," Mack McNear said.

And no matter what happens on the field Saturday, for these students, homecoming is already about something bigger than football.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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