First to Know Weather - Dry Pattern Remains

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the mid to upper 40s again this morning. Keep those jackets on throughout the morning, because it will be chilly until 10 A.M. Highs this afternoon will be a little warmer in the low 80s.

This is closer to average for many parts of our area, Tallahassee included. It wont last for long as we will cool off again over the weekend.

We are calm today with no strong winds, and crystal clear skies. These conditions will last for the second half of the week just like the first. Winds are going to pick back up this weekend, and a few clouds could roll in too. Gusts could reach around 30 mph on the high end just like last weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.