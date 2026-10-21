GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — After several location changes, Gadsden County commissioners have selected Strong Road as the site for a new Boys & Girls Club, voting 4-1 to move the long-delayed project forward.

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Gadsden County Selects Strong Road for New Boys & Girls Club

The decision comes after previous plans for other sites ran into complications, as the county works to meet a September 30, 2027 deadline to get the club built.

The county previously pursued a site on North Graves Street, but the Quincy City Commission rejected the proposal. Ward's Lot was considered next, but complications with the City of Quincy kept that plan from moving forward as expected.

Gadsden County Chairman Eric Hinson said he believes the county still has enough time to meet the state's deadline.

“Personally I think that we can still can meet the date regardless. I think that we have more than enough time to meet the deadline,” Hinson said.

For residents, the decision is about more than finding a location. It is also about ensuring children in Gadsden County have a dedicated place for programs, activities and opportunities to grow.

Gadsden County neighbor Derrick Elias said officials need to make sure the location serves children and that state funding is used wisely.

“Ideally it’s going to be in the best interest of the kids where they will get the best bang for their buck,” Elias said.

With Strong Road selected, the county's next challenge is moving the project toward construction and completing the club before the September 30, 2027 deadline.

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