Midday Update: Leon Co. applies for federal AI upskill grant, FSU Board of Trustees approves budget, and more

Tuesday, June 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County applies for federal AI upskill grant aimed at preparing workers for a changing job market. The program is designed to train workers to use AI on the job while helping businesses stay competitive. Leon County is now working with community partners to apply for the funding.

Leon County applies for federal AI upskill grant aimed at preparing workers for a changing job market

2) Set to grow business community; Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce launches new website. The Capital Region Business Concierge serves as a one-stop hub for business owners looking for support, funding, mentorship, office space, networking connections, and more.

Set to grow business community; Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce launches new website

3) FSU Board of Trustees approves $3.22 billion budget for FY27. The budget is about 4.5% larger than last year's spending plan and includes funding for student aid, research, and campus improvements.

Florida State University approves $3.22 billion budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

4) Lakeland community celebrates life, peace, and unity during LA Day. The gathering began as a tribute to loved ones lost too soon, but it soon grew into an annual celebration that has continued for a dozen years.

LA Day in Lakeland brings community together with food, music, and a message of peace

5) FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal. A 36-year-old West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our team was there interviewing him about the denial.

FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

6) Tuesday Forecast: The summer heat is going strong. Midday temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the week, and the heat index could even reach the low 100s in many areas. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the forecast.

First To Know Weather - A Hot Week Ahead

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