DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and its partners have launched a new website aimed at connecting local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and succeed, and to recruit new businesses to the area.

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Set to grow business community; Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce launches new website

The Capital Region Business Concierge serves as a one-stop hub for business owners looking for support, funding, mentorship, office space, networking connections, and more.

It's connectivity local business owners have been looking for. Lachanthia Hall told ABC 27 back in May that she was searching for that resource.

"Whether it's writing business plans, obtaining funding, getting mentors, that's important. So we just need that one-stop hub," Hall said.

The website was developed by Chamber Chair Eddie Gonzalez Lumiere and local business partners. Since launching, the platform has already drawn significant attention — not just locally, but globally.

"Since last Wednesday, we've had 1,000 unique visitors, all the way from England to Germany to, I think, Colombia and Venezuela as well," Gonzalez Lumiere said.

Gonzalez Lumiere said the site is designed to serve both new and existing businesses in the region.

"It's not only about recruiting the next large business or business to our region, but it's also helping our local communities expand," Gonzalez Lumiere said.

For those who haven't yet visited the site, Gonzalez Lumiere made the case for why they should.

"First of all, you should check it out because I think it's, once again, it's an asset for the community. It's a portal that you can learn a lot about our community," Gonzalez Lumiere said.

Other business leaders echoed the importance of having a centralized resource to drive economic growth.

"We must have a streamline and a pipeline for businesses to thrive, right?" said Katrina Tuggerson, President of the Capital City Chamber of Commerce. "So with this opportunity and with this hub, it puts everything in one place."

The platform has been live for less than a week. The Chamber is currently collecting feedback through the contact form on the website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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