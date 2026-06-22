LA Day in Lakeland brings community together with food, music, and message of peace

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — LA Day brought together families from across Lanier County and surrounding communities for food, music, games, and fellowship. But the event's roots come from a much deeper place.

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Neighbors in Lakeland spent the day doing something organizers say communities don't do enough of anymore — simply spending time together.

LA Day in Lakeland brings community together with food, music, and a message of peace

LA Day brought together families from across Lanier County and surrounding communities for food, music, games, and fellowship. But the event's roots come from a much deeper place.

Founder Jeremy Campbell says LA Day was born out of loss.

"Originally, I lost my nephew and I lost a good friend of mine, and we all decided to come up with a community day just to celebrate love for our loved ones and celebrate life for them." Campbell said.

Twelve years later, what began as a small gathering has grown into an annual tradition drawing support from far beyond Lakeland city limits. Organizers say the event serves as both a celebration of life and a reminder that communities are strongest when people come together.

Community organizer Darren Henry says that message is especially important as violence continues impacting neighborhoods across South Georgia.

"Everything I do is for the kids. We want to show them there's a better way to go, a better life to live," Henry said.

From free food to family activities, organizers say every part of the event is designed to create positive connections and strengthen relationships throughout the community.

For Campbell, seeing neighbors gathered safely is what makes all the hard work worth it.

"Just seeing the love, man. Seeing the people, everybody smiling, having a good time, enjoying each other, loving each other, just celebrating life," Campbell said.

Organizers say after more than a decade of growth, their goal remains the same: promoting peace, unity, and community one conversation at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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