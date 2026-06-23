First To Know Weather - A Hot Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are starting off today in the upper 70s and low 80s, and the humidity is of course very high. Expect some sun, but overall a good mix of sun and clouds. That changes heading into the afternoon with the clouds bringing storms and showers.

By midday temperatures will be in the upper 80s climbing to the low to mid 90s. The heat index could even reach the low 100s in many areas. Cooling rain will come down through the afternoon and early evening. While some storms could become stronger, these will mostly be thundershowers from 2-6 pm.

This week overall is a standard Florida summer pattern. Thundershowers and storms in the afternoon, and very hot. Temperatures will be above average all week long with the heat index around 100° almost every day.

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