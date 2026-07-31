Midday Update: LCTA signs teacher pay increase deal, parents weigh in on GA school cell phone ban, & more

Friday, July 31st:TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon teachers union signs state-mandated pay increase deal. Under state law, the district and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association had until July 30 to reach an agreement over this year's teacher salary increase allocation, which takes effect immediately.

Leon teachers union and school district sign state-mandated pay increase agreement in Tallahassee

2) New town center coming to Canopy in NE Tallahassee. A 19-acre mixed-use development on Welaunee Boulevard is taking shape in the Canopy neighborhood, with two of 14 pads already leased.

New town center planned for Canopy neighborhood in northeast Tallahassee

3) Grady County parents weigh in on Georgia's new school cell phone ban. Parents have mixed feelings about Georgia's Distraction-Free Education Act, which bans phones for K-8 students during the school day.

Grady County parents weigh in on Georgia's new student cell phone ban in schools

4) Donalds focuses on affordability as Republican rivals scramble for momentum. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds remains the clear GOP frontrunner for Florida governor, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s early endorsement, superior name recognition, and a significant financial advantage over his Republican rivals.

Donalds focuses on affordability as Republican rivals scramble for momentum

5) Weekend Forecast: Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s this midday, climbing to the low 90s. We're also seeing scattered storms and showers, but there is a very low risk for multiple severe storms. We'll likely have more storms move in this weekend as well. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

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