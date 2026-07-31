Grady Co. parents weigh in on Georgia's new student cell phone ban in schools

Georgia's Distraction-Free Education ActDECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — bans students from using their phones during school hours, and parents in Grady County have mixed feelings about the change.

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Grady County parents weigh in on Georgia's new student cell phone ban in schools

Carrie Collier, a Cairo neighbor and mother of two, has a son heading into middle school and another starting his last year of elementary school. She says she understands both sides of the decision.

"I think phones are a distraction in the school during school hours. But then, the mama heart in me is like 'I want something close to my child so that if something does happen, they can get a hold of me,'" Collier said.

Grady County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jordan Williams says the safety and well-being of students are his top priority.

"We love their children and that we respect their children and we respect them and that we appreciate the trust that they have put in us to educate their child. We've got one shot at this and they've got one shot at sending them to Grady County Schools, and we're going to do the best job that we can to prepare their child in an ever-changing world," Williams said.

Georgia lawmakers passed the cell phone ban last year. According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Distraction-Free Education Act went into effect to improve student academic performance, increase classroom engagement, and support youth mental health. The department also said the ban could reduce bullying by more than 40%.

Collier says the change has been an adjustment, but she has full confidence that Grady County Schools will follow the protocols in place to keep students safe.

The Georgia General Assembly voted to extend the cell phone ban to high schools as well. That change will take effect in the 2027-2028 school year.

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