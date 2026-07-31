First To Know Weather - A Very Wet Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny as the sun rises, but clouds build as the rain and storms pop in this midday.

Temperatures by midday will be in the mid to upper 80s climbing to the low 90s. Scattered storms and showers can start around 11 A.M. Some can get strong and possibly severe, but there is a very low risk for multiple severe storms. The chances of storms drop after 7 P.M.

This weekend will also be incredibly wet. Saturday will have scattered storms starting around sunrise. These will likely finish up in the late afternoon, so if you have plans the later the better. Sunday looks to be more of a washout. Rain will start before sunrise, and last through sunset. While there will be breaks and periods of calm, there is not a time of day that is great for being outdoors for long.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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