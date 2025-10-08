Midday Update: LCSO: Woman arrested in Tuesday's deadly shooting, Valdosta City Manager steps down, and more

October 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) UPDATE: 26-year-old woman charged in Tuesday's deadly shooting in Leon County. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Makayla Hooker has now been charged with first-degree murder. They say officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Ravensview Drive following a report of a deceased male. LCSO says they found the man dead of a gunshot wound.

2) TPD: Child mauled in dog attack over the weekend, dogs to be euthanized. On Saturday, October 4th, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a residence on Volusia Street regarding a juvenile being mauled by a pitbull. TPD said the victim sustained serious injuries and that both dogs were taken by Animal Control and will be euthanized.

3) Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy formally steps down after contract review. Hardy’s resignation was formalized during a special city council meeting after weeks of review. Mayor Scott James Matheson confirmed Hardy left on good terms with no disciplinary action or infractions.

4) Florida’s vaccine rollback still lacks details as lawmakers await plan. The Florida Department of Health says the effort aims to expand parental choice, allowing families to opt out of vaccinations long required for childcare and school admission. But as the clock ticks toward the start of the 2026 legislative session in January, parents, doctors, and lawmakers are still waiting for clarity.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Today will be much like yesterday: hot, humid, and uncomfortable, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

