First To Know Weather - Changes On The Way (10-8-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today will be much like yesterday: hot, humid, and uncomfortable, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Fortunately, it shouldn't feel quite as close to 100 degrees as it did yesterday.

Skies will also be similar, with clouds here and there, periods of sunshine, and stretches of overcast. The day will generally start off sunnier, becoming cloudier as the afternoon progresses. We will likely continue this pattern through Friday.

Some relief is on the way, with a cool down arriving along a weak cold front. This front will bring humidity down to much more comfortable levels, and make mornings feel cooler. Afternoon temperatures will likely stay in the 80s. A few scattered showers are possible with the front, but it won’t be a widespread rain event.

