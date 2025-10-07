Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LCSO investigating shooting death, person of interest in custody

Deputies responded to a home near Ravensview Drive and Highway 20 Tuesday
Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a shooting in Tallahassee Tuesday.

Deputies say the gunfire happened inside a home near Ravensview Drive and Highway 20.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says a person of interest is in custody, a woman.

Right now, investigators believe that woman may have fired the gun. They say the woman and the victim knew each other.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this point.

But they're urging anyone with information about what happened to call 850-743-3025.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we learn more.

