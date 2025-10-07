LCSO investigating shooting death, person of interest in custody

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a shooting in Tallahassee Tuesday.

Deputies say the gunfire happened inside a home near Ravensview Drive and Highway 20.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says a person of interest is in custody, a woman.

Right now, investigators believe that woman may have fired the gun. They say the woman and the victim knew each other.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this point.

But they're urging anyone with information about what happened to call 850-743-3025.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we learn more.

