TPD: Juvenile mauled in dog attack over the weekend, dogs to be euthanized

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Saturday, October 4th, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a residence on Volusia Street regarding a juvenile being mauled by a pitbull. The incident report states the call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. and that officers responded to both the house and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Emergency Room.

The officer who responded to the home spoke to one of the residents, who said the child was outside next to the house when one of the dogs got loose from its leash. They told officers there was another dog that was on their leash, but was in close proximity to the child, and both dogs attacked the child.

They told the officer, the dog that was on its leash broke free and ran away, while they were able to get the other dog back on its leash. The report states that's when an adult male, someone related to the victim, arrived after the child was in the ambulance, and used a crowbar to hit the dogs to see if they were still aggressive; he said they were.

The officer said the dog still at the house was bleeding from the head and mouth, vomiting, and was stumbling around. Animal control responded and took the dog into custody. The report states that the other dog ran away and wasn't captured by the time Animal Control arrived.

At TMH, an officer spoke to the victim and the victim's relative. The victim stated he and his friend were playing in the yard when someone tried to put the dogs in the cage. The victim says one of the dogs bumped into his friend, but really didn't do anything, and that's when the other dog came at him and attacked him. TPD says the victim sustained serious injuries.

The adult relative told the officer, the kids are at that house where the incident took place all the time and stated he didn't want the dogs around the kids if they were going to be aggressive. He told the officer, the owner of the home had already placed the dogs back in the cage by the time he arrived. He said one dog was friendly, while the other was aggressive and came running towards him, causing him to hit the dog with a crowbar.

On Tuesday, TPD told us both dogs were taken by Animal Control and will be euthanized.

