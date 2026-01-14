Midday Update: LCS debates school consolidation, DeSantis delivers final State of the State address, & more

Wednesday, January 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community opinion divided ahead of potential vote to progress sale of TMH to FSU. City Commissioners will reconvene to discuss the next step in the hospital merger at 3 PM today. Community members have been divided on the subject since discussions about the sale were announced.

Community opinion divided ahead of potential next steps to progress sale of TMH to FSU

2) Leon County School Board debates school consolidation amid budget concerns. Board Member Alva Smith presented data showing consolidation could reduce operating costs and redirect funding toward teacher salaries and classroom resources. Other board members raised concerns, saying consolidation would not be a permanent fix and stressed the need to explore additional funding options.

Leon County School Board debates school consolidation amid budget concerns

3) Three crosswalks return to a Northeast Tallahassee road after 2025 removal. Leon County has rebuilt three crosswalks after state officials ordered the removal of colorful street designs last year. While the crosswalks are state-approved, neighbors questioned who paid the price.

Three crosswalks return to northeast Tallahassee road in new form amid funding questions

4) DeSantis delivers final State of the State address as lawmakers return for session. While Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted his accomplishments over the past years as the Governor of Florida. One might have noticed the body language of other Florida lawmakers added to the already growing tension between GOP members. Senate leader Ben Albritton even said that "Disagreements are a natural part of the process."

DeSantis delivers final State of the State address

5) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the 60s with possible showers during afternoon hours. We have another chance of light showers overnight into tomorrow morning. This is along the front itself, which will bring temperatures way down. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers After Sunrise

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.