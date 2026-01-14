First To Know Weather - Showers Through Today

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We have a cold and rainy start today, but not cold enough for anything frozen falling from the sky.

Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to low 40s, with some areas in the upper 30s. Jackets and coats are still recommended, but you may also want to grab that umbrella. Scattered light showers are possible through the sunrise. More substantial rain is expected around 9am, lasting until around 2 P.M. Rainfall totals should be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Afternoon highs will be mild in the low 60s.

We have another chance of light showers overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. This is along the front itself which will bring temperatures way down. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s. There will be a strong breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and gusts around 25 mph. This will make it feel in the 30s for many tomorrow afternoon, luckily there will be plenty of sunshine to try to warm you up. A freeze watch is already in effect for Thursday night into Friday. Lows will likely be well into the 20s across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

