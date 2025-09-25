Midday Update: LCS board member asked to step down, LCS/teachers union unable to reach agreement, and more

September 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leader of Florida GOP calls for LCS board member to step down over Charlie Kirk comments. Daryl Jones has made no indication that he will resign. Governor Ron DeSantis does have constitutional authority to suspend a school board member from their position.

Leader of Florida GOP calls for LCS board member to step down over Kirk comments

2) LCSO: Church Youth Director and Leon County School Employee arrested on Molestation Charges. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Terrance Booker turned himself in on Tuesday. Court Documents show Booker faces 14 charges, including Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

3) Leon County Schools and teachers union unable to reach an agreement on the rollout for salary increases. The district and the union laid out separate MOUs on Wednesday, but did not reach a deal. They're set to meet again on Oct. 1.

LCS TEACHER SALARY NEGOTIATIONS LATEST

4) ON THE ROAD: Fall Family Fun returns to Spring Hill Farm in Bainbridge. Activities include pumpkin launching, horseback riding, pig races, and a corn pool.

ON THE ROAD: Fall Family Fun Returns to Spring Hill Farm in Bainbridge

5) Thursday Forecast: Storms will roll through during the afternoon hours. While temperatures will dip slightly into the low-90s, the humidity will keep the heat index near 100°. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below:

First To Know Weather - Stormy End To The Week (9-25-25)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.